European giants eyeing free transfer swoop for first-team Newcastle ace

Newcastle United have had a somewhat mixed start to the season.

Steve Bruce’s side have played 13 games thus far in the Premier League and sit 14th in the table.

The Magpies have won five and lost five of those games, drawing three, meaning that they have 17 points, and sit eight points clear of the relegation zone.

With the January transfer window looming, it seems that players could both leave and arrive at St James’ Park.

And Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttosport claiming that there is interest from Inter Milan in a Magpies defender.

Fabian Schar arrived at Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and signed a three-year contract, meaning that his deal expires at the end of this season.

Inter are said to be interested in snapping up the Switzerland international.

They are looking to sign back-up at centre-back, as they have just four senior names in the squad, while Andrea Ranocchia could leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Inter are eyeing additions, then, with Schar seen as a possible target.

The 28-year-old has made a total of 63 appearances for the Magpies and has played seven times in the Premier League this term.

He has also won 54 caps for Switzerland and is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Schar has been underused by Bruce this season.

The likes of Jamal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, and Federico Fernandez are ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, he has made just four starts this season and this could well be a deal that works for everyone.

Moving from Newcastle to Inter is undoubtedly a step up and one has to think that the defender would more than welcome the move.

Newcastle, too, are unlikely to fight too hard to keep him around; this could work for everyone.

