Roberto Firmino was the talk of the town on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilian striker scored Liverpool's late winner against Tottenham in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, a goal which may prove to be hugely decisive in this season's title race.

Today against Crystal Palace, the striker was handed yet another start by Jurgen Klopp and he delivered for the manager once again at Selhurst Park.

Firmino turned in a wonderful first half performance, contributing with another goal to make it 3-0 to the Reds.

It was the pick of Liverpool's three goals in the opening half of the game, the Brazilian finishing off a sweeping counter and producing one of the best first touches of 2020 in the process.

You can watch Liverpool's third goal against Palace in all its glory below.

Firmino's goal vs Palace

Genius, absolute genius.

Firmino's pass to Andy Robertson in the build-up to the goal was brilliant and the Scottish left-back then returned the ball to his teammate with a precise cross.

The Brazilian's first touch to kill the ball dead in the box was a thing of beauty and his elegance on the pitch is just one of the many reasons why Klopp absolutely adores him.

Firmino also showed his class in the build-up to Liverpool's second goal against Palace, providing the assist for Sadio Mane with a touch of class.

Firmino assists Mane

Whisper it quietly, but Bobby Dazzler might be back to his very best, which is a scary proposition for Premier League defenders up and down the country.

