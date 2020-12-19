Leeds lining up loan swoop for top-six ace as January window nears

Leeds United’s pursuit of Daniel James ended in failure when he was still at Swansea City.

The Whites had appeared set to bring the winger into the club on transfer deadline day in January of 2019.

He had agreed a deal to join the club and had undergone a medical at the Elland Road club before the deal collapsed.

Swansea, per Joe, backed out of the deal, and they were hoping to be able to convince James to sign a new contract.

That didn’t happen, of course, as James moved to Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a fee of £15m.

He has gone on to make 52 appearances for United, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

This season, though, he has struggled to make an impact and has played just three times in the top-flight, failing to complete the 90 minutes in any of them.

And it now seems that Leeds are interested in making a move in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that Marcelo Bielsa’s side could reignite their interest at the turn of the year, with Leeds keen on a loan move.

It remains to be seen if United will sanction that but James may be made available.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be great for Leeds.

James has a point to prove in the Premier League as he has somewhat struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

A move to Leeds is an undoubted step down but it could guarantee him some minutes and the opportunity to shine under Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa was in charge when Leeds first tried to sign James so he is clearly keen on the player.

This could work for everyone.

