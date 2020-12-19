Paulo Dybala is one of Juventus’ best and most popular players.

The Argentinian international has been a pivotal figure in the Juve dressing room since his arrival from Palermo in 2015. Since then, he’s won the Serie A in each of his five seasons at the club, as well as the Coppa Italia three times and the Supercoppa Italiana two times.

His best season for ‘I Bianconeri’ came in 2017-18, where he scored 26 goals in all competitions, 22 of which came in Serie A.

Dybala has also received many personal accolades for his standout performances for Juventus, most notably winning the Serie A Most Valuable Player award last season.

His success at Juventus has seen him grow into one of the most valuable players on the planet, but what exactly do his financials look like today?

How much is Paulo Dybala’s net worth?

The Argentinian’s net worth as of March 2020 is currently sitting at approximately £29.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which includes his salary and brand endorsements.

He is Juventus’ third-highest-paid player, racking up a hefty wage of £224,000 per week. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt earn more than the Argentinian forward.

Dybala’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with Adidas. He signed a deal with the sportswear giants ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

How popular is Dybala on the internet?

In 2020, Dybala was the fifth most searched footballer on Google, sitting behind a top four of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

With regards to his social media presence, he is the 14th most followed footballer on Instagram with a whopping 40.5 million followers to date. In the rankings, he sits ahead of Luis Suarez in 15th, and just behind Mohamed Salah in 13th.

What charity work has Dybala taken part in?

Dybala is also very well known for his philanthropic efforts off the pitch.

In 2017, he went viral for handing out thermal blankets to the homeless on the streets of Turin. Dybala and former Torino forward Juan Manuel Iturbe were volunteers for a Red Cross charity campaign that saw the pair hand out thousands of Ikea blankets to the less fortunate.

Earlier this year, he participated in a charity FIFA match with Gareth Bale as part of a Combat Corona fundraiser for UNICEF.

The Argentinian also joined the Common Goal project in July 2020. Members of the project donate 1% of their annual salary to a fund that uses football to empower impoverished children across the globe.

