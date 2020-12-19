Pundit has his say on "crazy situation" surrounding Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been outspoken in his desire for the Premier League to introduce five substitutes.

The German has repeatedly claimed that the rule change is needed to protect the welfare of players.

The Premier League is the only top European league not to allow the five subs rule, having previously introduced it during Project Restart.

Instead, earlier this week, clubs voted to increase the number of substitutes allowed on the bench, moving it from five to nine.

Klopp made his displeasure clear, telling BBC Sport: “I’m not sure it’s a compromise.”

However, he has now been criticised for what may be seen as hypocrisy.

Klopp did not make a single substitution during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek and former Premier League player Kevin Phillips believes it is now a “crazy” situation.

Indeed, he now believes that the Reds boss needs to just move on, with the law having been set, while also referencing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The Premier League have now voted against the five sub rule and it is tough.

“Klopp did not make any subs against Tottenham and then there is Guardiola, he does not make many either but they have both been moaning about it. It is just a crazy situation.

“It was interesting to see that when they took the lead, even though it was late on, that he did not make any substitutes.

“There can be nothing around it now because the clubs have voted against it. There is nothing Klopp or Guardiola can do now.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Klopp undercut his own argument.

While there is a case to be made for five substitutions – it may help reduce muscular injuries – there are a number of cons too, particularly in terms of giving an unfair advantage to clubs with more expensively-assembled squads.

The best thing for Klopp to do would have been to bring at least three subs on in the last few games, and then complain that he needed more.

It might have been a crude way to make a point but it would have had some impact.

Instead, he’s not made any substitutes at all and then moaned that he needs five instead of three; we can’t quite wrap our head around it.

News Now - Sport News