Liverpool rolled into south London on Saturday afternoon and put on quite a show.

The Reds roared into life early on when Takumi Minamino scored within minutes of the start.

The Japanese international was picked out by Sadio Mane and slammed the ball into the bottom corner to score his first Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Palace worked their way back into the game but it was Liverpool who went on to double their lead as Mane produced a brilliant little turn on the edge of the box before finding the same corner as Minamino.

The Reds rounded off a sublime first half with allowing counter attack that was finished off by the brilliant Roberto Firmino.

His first touch was absolutely filthy and the nonchalant finish probably signalled the end of Crystal Palace.

However, Liverpool weren't done their as captain Jordan Henderson produced a brilliant swinging finish to make it four.

Incredibly, the Reds managed all of this without Mohamed Salah on the field.

Unsurprisingly, Salah was brought on following Henderson's goal but, the man he replaced was not happy about it.

Mane was visibly upset at Jurgen Klopp's decision to hook him off before the 60-minute mark and the fact that it was Salah replacing him might not have helped.

However, according to reports that emerged in the aftermath, it had nothing to do with the fact that he was replaced by Salah, and more to do with how early he was pulled from the action.

Mane was having a fantastic game and you can hardly blame him for wanting to stay on the park.

It seems that the plan was always for him to come off, but Mane was anticipating that it would be later in the piece.

The disappointment Mane showed at being substituted while 4-0 up just goes to show the elite mentality among the Liverpool playing staff at the moment.

