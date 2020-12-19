Man Utd set to hand in-demand star a new contract

Marcus Rashford has been a bright spot in Manchester United’s season.

The England international has scored 12 goals in 20 games thus far this term in all competitions, including five assists.

It has been a much-needed boon for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has struggled to keep results on track in recent months.

United have lost three games of their 12 this season, also drawing twice, and sit five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Rashford’s form has been electric throughout the season, though, and is now set to earn a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mirror reports that United are set to hand the forward a long-term contract ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Rashford has a deal that runs until 2023 and United are keen to reward him for his form.

The report states that both Real Madrid and PSG have expressed an interest in potentially signing him, but he is now set to earn a pay rise that is likely to keep him at Old Trafford.

He currently earns £200,000-per-week but could be in line for a bump on that; he has previously confirmed that he never intends to leave United.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a good strategy.

Rashford clearly wants to remain at Old Trafford and United clearly want to keep him.

Thus, this is a two plus two equals four scenario; it seems that both sides want to make this deal happen.

It is unsurprising that Rashford is wanted by both Real and PSG, as he is a pacey, skillful striker who can also play as a winger, and has shown he has a proper eye for goal.

But a stay at United makes all the sense in the world too; he has come through their academy and is clearly a fan of the club he represents.

