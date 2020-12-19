Liverpool romped to an incredible 7-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table and recorded their biggest ever league win away from home.

Takumi Minamino opened the scoring after just three minutes after replacing Mo Salah in the starting line-up.

Sadio Mane then doubled the visitors lead before the break, before Roberto Firmino and Salah scored a brace apiece.

Firmino's first goal came off the back of a brilliant first toe-poke pass which sparked a counter-attack, Andy Robertson providing the assist for the Brazilian to finish it off after another fine touch.

Jordan Henderson also got in on the act with the skipper getting on the end of a stunning team goal.

Salah's final strike, which put the icing on the cake, had shades of his famous screamer against Chelsea as he turned and picked out the top corner.

All Roy Hodgson could do was laugh at that point as the champions ran up the score.

This was Jurgen Klopp's men at their very best and they looked every bit the defending champions.

