Celtic could lose £5.8m-rated ace to former man in January

Celtic have endured a really difficult start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Neil Lennon’s side were expected to again challenge for the title, having won the previous nine Scottish Premiership trophies.

So high are the expectations, it is all the more remarkable to see Celtic so far behind their bitter rivals Rangers.

From their 15 games, they have taken 34 points, losing once, and drawing four times, while Rangers, in their 17 games, have taken 47 points from 17 games.

It means Celtic sit 13 points behind with two games in hand but even winning both of those games would only take the Hoops within seven points of their rivals.

And it could be about to get worse.

Eurosport reports that Leicester City are interested in Ryan Christie, the versatile winger.

Christie can play on the right of midfield, in attacking midfield, in central midfield and up front and has been in fine form this season.

He has scored four goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions and has been with Celtic since 2015.

Christie worked with Brendan Rodgers during his time at Celtic Park and the Foxes boss is said to be keen on a reunion, with the player not all that interested in signing a new contract.

The Scotland international made 42 appearances under Rodgers during his time at the club and scored 11 goals while registering 10 assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Rodgers left Celtic somewhat in the lurch.

He departed for Leicester in February of 2019, with Celtic top of the league by eight points.

That led to a number of issues from supporters, with bitterness seeping in, and that could well boil over if the Foxes manage to snap up Christie.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for the Scottish giants and has scored 36 goals and registered 36 assists in 119 games.

That’s an impressive record of a goal involvement every 0.6 games, and he is yet to hit his peak.

With his contract expiring in 2022, he is valued at £5.8m by Transfermarkt, and a deal at that sort of price would be an excellent coup for Leicester.

