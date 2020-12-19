New European giant enters race for weirdly in-demand Arsenal ace

Shkodran Mustafi appears to be a target for a number of European clubs.

The Arsenal defender is barely being used by manager Mikel Arteta but a number of European giants are interested.

Barcelona, amazingly, have been linked with a swoop for the Germany international but it remains to be seen if they can actually raise the funds given the dire financial straits the Catalan club are in.

Mustafi struggled with a knee injury throughout the beginning of the Premier League season but played 41 minutes against Leicester City as a substitute, while also coming off the bench against Manchester United, though he played just two minutes at Old Trafford.

Since then, he has either been on the bench or not in the squad, with Arteta clearly not believing he is the defender who is required in the top-flight.

Instead, he has made the majority of his appearances in the Europa League, playing five times and captaining the team in the 4-2 win over Dundalk.

And now it appears that Inter Milan have entered the race to sign the World Cup winner, per Tuttosport via Sport Witness.

The Italian club want to sign a centre-back as they look to strengthen their defence, and manager Antonio Conte has drawn up a shortlist of potential signings next summer.

They want a free transfer and Mustafi’s contract expires at the end of the campaign.

He can agree a deal with a foreign club in the January transfer window and it may be that he has a straight choice between Camp Nou and San Siro.

Talk about falling up…

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Wow.

Have Inter and Barcelona seen Mustafi play?

In all seriousness, though, one has to question why exactly Inter are eyeing a move for the 28-year-old.

Mustafi is well known for his errors and general lack of defensive ability, but two of the biggest clubs in Europe are now monitoring his situation.

Mustafi is laughing, of course, and few can blame him for that but both Inter and Barcelona ought to be thinking twice before making a move.

