Liverpool laid down a serious marker today with a resounding 7-0 over Crystal Palace.

The infamous 12.30 kick-offs have not been kind to the Reds this season but their blistering performance on Saturday afternoon was vintage Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Ruthless finishing and crisp passing saw Liverpool overpower Palace in London as they made the most of just about every chance they created.

Takumi Minamino kicked the rout off with a brilliant finish into the bottom corner in the opening exchanges.

Sadio Mane then doubled their lead with a typically belligerent finish as he turned his way into the box before smashing the ball home.

A supreme first-half performance was rounded off by Roberto Firmino who, having started the counter from deep, produced a dazzling finish to make it three.

Even Jordan Henderson managed to get in on the act in the second half after his curling finish from a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass nestled neatly in the back of the net.

The pain didn't end there for the hosts, as Klopp then introduced Mohamed Salah into the chaos.

Salah seemingly had a chip on his shoulder about being left out and made his mark, providing a text-book assist for Firmino who dinked the ball over the keeper for his second of the day.

Salah was a man on a mission and managed to get himself on the scoresheet as he nodded home from a corner.

The Egyptian King however, saved the best for last as he curled a screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it seven.

It was nothing short of merciless from Klopp's side and, in truth, it could have been more.

It is not often that you see so many world-class goals in one game but it just goes to show how good Liverpool were.

Each and every finish was top drawer as the Reds sent an ominous warning to the rest of the league.

