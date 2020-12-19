Liverpool eyeing £30m move for Premier League ace to replace Wijnaldum

Liverpool face a battle to keep hold of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international has a contract that expires next summer and he has been heavily linked with a possible move to Barcelona.

The reports began in the summer, following Ronald Koeman’s appointment at Camp Nou, and have not gone away.

The January transfer window is only around the corner and it remains to be seen if the Catalan side will make an approach and try to get the deal over the line.

There remains the possibility, though, that they may wait until the summer in order to try to sign him on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum remains a key member of the Liverpool squad and has made 20 appearances in all competitions thus far this season.

ESPN reports, though, that replacements are being eyed and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is a potential acquisition.

Brighton only signed the midfielder from Lille for £15m in 2018 but they could make a major profit on the player, per the report.

Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and the club’s scouting team are interested in signing Bissouma, as are Manchester United and French club AS Monaco.

There is the possibility, per the report, that Liverpool will make a bid in January to try to get the jump on their potential rivals.

The 24-year-old is a Mali international with 14 caps and has made 12 league appearances for Brighton thus far this season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a really interesting potential move.

Defensively, Wijnaldum averages 0.8 tackles per game in the league, 0.9 interceptions, and 0.4 clearances, along with 0.8 shots, 0.5 key passes, and 0.7 dribbles. His pass completion rate is 92.1%, per WhoScored.

Bissouma, by comparison, averages 3.3 tackles per game, 0.9 interceptions, and 1.8 clearances, along with 1.5 shots, 0.3 key passes, and 1.6 dribbles. He has a pass completion rate of 85.8%, again per WhoScored.

Despite being slightly less accurate in his distribution, Bissouma seems a more rounded midfielder than the Netherlands international, capable of breaking up play and also pushing forward and making an impact in the final third.

ESPN reports that he could cost around £30m; a deal at that price would be a bargain for the Reds if they can get to him first.

News Now - Sport News