As Brazilian MMA fighter Jose Aldo gears up for his return to the Octagon tonight, we take a look back at how he got his distinctive face scar many years ago.

Aldo takes on Marlon Vera in the co-main event at tonight’s UFC Vegas 17, with the Brazilian looking to break a three-fight losing streak and record his first win in almost two years.

Since his 13-second defeat to Conor McGregor in 2015, Aldo’s fighting career has taken a bit of dip. With just three wins in his eight fights since that comprehensive loss, Aldo will be looking to prove his critics wrong and show why he was once one of the most feared MMA fighters.

Aldo won 18 straight fights between 2006 and 2015, and he not only caught the attention of many due to his fighting skills, but also because of a unique scar on his face.

The story of the scar dates back to Aldo’s early childhood, where at a family party, his older sister Joseline picked up his crib and threw it at their sister.

Aldo was in the crib at the time, and this incident resulted in him landing face first on a hot barbecue, which ultimately left him scarred.

In an interview in 2009, Aldo spoke out about the incident in greater detail.

"They were playing around and threw me in there," he said, as per talkSPORT.

“It was hot. I was a little baby. They were little kids. There was another time when my little sister broke my head. I have all kinds of stories.”

Quite the traumatic story for an infant.

Beyond that incident, Aldo endured a tough childhood growing up in Brazil. After initially wanting to become a professional footballer, he took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a result of bullying and getting beat up as a young boy.

The rest is history, and Aldo soon became one of the most feared MMA fighters after going pro in 2004.

Despite being unable to rediscover his form over the last few years, Aldo goes in to tonight’s fight with a point to prove, as he eyes a much-needed victory to get his career back on track.

