At a time like this, we can take some comfort in the knowledge that Diego Costa never, ever changes.

The former Chelsea striker caused havoc in the Premier League between 2014-2017.

While he was largely a hit in front of goal at Stamford Bridge, he ended up falling out with Antonio Conte and reportedly being told he was no longer part of the Blues' plans over text.

It's that saga which has robbed us of his noble personality this side of the continent...

Now back at Atletico Madrid, the man who has been dubbed 'the nastiest man in football' was back putting himself on the line in Saturday's 3-1 win over Elche.

A Luis Suarez brace had put the Rojiblancos 2-0 up, only for the visitors to get back into the game through Lucas Boye just after the hour mark.

In such circumstances, it was only right and proper that Costa should take it upon himself to ensure he and his teammates held on for the three points. In the volatile striker's mind, the end always justifies the means.

The 32-year-old clearly managed to avoid a high boot in the box from the Elche defender, only to collapse á la the old sack of spuds on the turf.

The referee pointed to the spot but thankfully, these days, we have VAR to overturn ludicrous decisions like this one. Right?

Apparently not, because the video assistant referee, Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos, reviewed the incident but failed to correct the official on the pitch, Xavier Estrada Fernández.

Costa then converted from the resulting spot-kick. The Elche players had every right to be furious.

For many fans, VAR is getting increasingly indefensible.

