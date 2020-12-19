There can be no doubting that Chelsea are the kings of the loan deal.

Astonishingly, the Londoners have a total of 32 players out on loan at other clubs this season.

While spiriting away vast amounts of talent to obscure European clubs is somewhat of a speciality, the Blues are also well known for hiding away some pretty big names in their reserve ranks as well.

So often a random name crops up that reminds you of Chelsea's incredible ability to make you forget a player exists and so, in that spirit, here are 11 players that you may have forgotten are still on the books at Stamford bridge.

Charly Musonda

The Belgium midfielder joined Chelsea in 2012 and has made a grand total of seven appearances for the club.

At a rate of less than a game a year, it is safe to say that Musonda has struggled to nail down a spot in the first team.

Sadly, he has not made an appearance since 2018 after a horrific knee injury sidelined him for 15 months.

He has returned to training with Vitesse but his Chelsea future remains unclear.

Victor Moses

Remember him?

Moses was one of the first names on the team sheet under Antonio Conte but was frozen out when Maurizio Sarri took up the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

He currently plies his trade for Spartak Moscow but remains a Chelsea player for now.

Lucas Piazon

Once touted as one of the brightest talents in the game, Piazon's Chelsea career has been categorised by multiple loans - seven, in fact.

This season the jet-setting loanee is in Portugal with Rio Ave, having spent time at Malaga, Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading, Fulham, and Chievo.

He bizarrely signed a new contract at Chelsea in 2019, which, in truth, made very little sense to anyone.

Marco van Ginkel

Has there been a more curious case in football than Marco van Ginkel at Chelsea?

Having looked a real bargain signing, several knee issues have cast serious doubt over his career.

Loan deals at AC Milan, Stoke and now PSV have followed. Now in his fifth season at PSV, Van Ginkel has returned to training following another nasty knee injury.

Kenedy

The Brazilian looked a real prospect during his opening season for the Blues.

That was as good as it would get for him in west London sadly, as he became yet another serial loanee at Chelsea.

Watford and Newcastle benefitted from his services before stints abroad at Granada and Getafe followed.

Lewis Baker

Twenty-five-year-old Baker has made just one appearance for Chelsea.

He somehow managed to earn himself a Premier League winners medal despite never making a league appearance for the Blues but has since been loaned out to no less than seven different clubs.

Now playing for Trabzonspor in Turkey, any chance of him playing for Chelsea looks slim.

Danilo Pantic

Who?

The Serbian is yet to make a senior appearance for the club and the odds of him ever making one are frightfully slim.

He's currently playing in Hungary with Čukarički.

Matt Miazga

Miazga started like a house on fire with an imposing performance in his debut against Aston Villa in 2016.

However, the writing was on the wall when he was subbed off at half time in his second game and now spends his days on loan at Anderlecht.

Baba Rahman

Rahman commanded quite the hefty fee when he signed from Augsburg for £14 million in 2015.

The move never panned out for him though as he only managed to make 23 first team appearances for the Blues.

Loan stints at Schalke and Mallorca have meant the Ghanian has not appeared in Chelsea blue since 2016.

Jamal Blackman

Blackman is one of the few players on this list that may still have a future at Stamford Bridge.

A cruel knee injury while on loan at Leeds in 2018 set his progress back no end but he has certainly been impressing for Rotherham this season.

Izzy Brown

Jose Mourinho gave the exciting Brown his debut in a 3-0 defeat to West Brom in 2015.

That would prove to be his one and only appearance for the club as he was sent out on loan to a variety of clubs including Huddersfield Town, Brighton, Leeds and Luton.

Currently at Sheffield Wednesday, Brown has enjoyed an impressive season, but as the years tick by, his chances at the Bridge are growing slimmer and slimmer.

