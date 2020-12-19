Man Utd given opportunity to offload £9m-rated man in January loan move

Jesse Lingard has endured a difficult fall from grace.

The Manchester United man played a key role at the 2018 World Cup for England, playing in every game bar the group stage dead rubber against Belgium. He played the full 120 minutes in the semi-final against Croatia.

Since then, though, his form has deserted him.

In 2019/20, Lingard played 22 times in the Premier League, scoring just once, and failing to register a single assist from his attacking midfield position.

The 28-year-old has yet to play in the league in 2020/21, either, sitting on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur but missing out on the squad altogether for the other 11 games.

It could be time for Lingard to move on, then, and the Manchester Evening News reports that Sheffield United are interested in taking him on loan.

The report states that Blades boss Chris Wilder spoke with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the meeting of the two sides last week, which Solskjaer’s men won 3-2.

United would expect Lingard’s wages of £100,000-per-week to be largely covered by any club willing to take him, as the club are expected to trigger the extension option they have on his deal.

That is largely due to their desire to receive a fee for him, though, rather than any show of faith.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Lingard isn’t good enough for United.

This became abundantly clear last season when he simply had next to no impact on their season.

He is still valued at €10m (£9m) by Transfermarkt and this would be a fine opportunity for him to prove his worth in the Premier League.

Sheffield United, of course, are at the bottom of the table and are scrapping for their lives and he would be almost a guaranteed starter under Wilder.

It would give him the chance to play in the top-flight regularly and maybe even earn a move once he’s returned to Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News