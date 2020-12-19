Marcus Thuram is starting to establish himself as a brilliant player in his own right, rather than simply 'Lillian Thuram’s son'.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach last season and has already notched four strikes this time around.

However, on Saturday afternoon, he made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

His Monchengladbach side had led Hoffenheim since the 34th-minute thanks to Lars Stindl’s penalty.

A win could have lifted the home side up to fifth in the table.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, Hoffenheim grabbed an equaliser through Andrej Kramaric.

It was the catalyst for a moment of madness from Thuram just minutes later.

With a little more than 10 minutes left, he saw a tame effort roll into the hands of Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

It clearly prompted some mocking by opponent Stefan Posch.

The two players went face-to-face before Thuram completely lost his head and spat in the face of the defender.

The referee hadn’t seen the incident but, within seconds of looking at the VAR monitor, dished out a red card to Thuram. And rightly so.

Especially with the world still battling with a global pandemic, there is simply no place for spitting in the face of someone.

You can image Thuram is going to be dealt with a very lengthy ban for his actions.

Disgusting.

