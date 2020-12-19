Arsenal were looking to build a bit of momentum following a point against Southampton on Wednesday when they faced a tough trip to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Their chances certainly weren’t helped with the absence of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was left out due to a minor injury problem.

With Granit Xhaka serving a suspension, it meant defender Rob Holding was handed the captain’s armband.

However, Holding marked his captaincy with an embarrassing own goal as the home side took the lead halfway through the first half.

An Alex Iwobi cross was flicked on by Kieran Tierney and Holding could only deflect the ball into the bottom corner.

Oh dear.

Arsenal’s season looked to be going from bad to worse.

However, they weren't behind for long as Ainsley Maitland-Niles was brought down in the box and Nicolas Pepe equalised for the spot.

Now, Arsenal couldn't do anything silly. They have been guilty of ill-discipline in recent weeks with a few stupid red cards. And Dani Ceballos could have been dismissed for a stud rake on Yerry Mina.

Many fans certainly thought the Spaniard got away with one.

But just before half time, Mina had the last laugh as they headed home from a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner to put Everton 2-1 ahead.

Arsenal have received three red cards in recent weeks with Nicolas Pepe, Xhaka and Gabriel all being sent off.

And ahead of the match against Everton, Arteta insisted his side couldn't deal with any more.

"I said the other day, think we have had seven red cards since I joined and two are disciplinary and the rest have been for different actions," Arteta said.

"The last one, with Gabriel, he is 22 years old and he is settling in the Premier League – don’t forget that – and they were two very different actions but in this moment we cannot afford it, because the Premier League level is too high and the margins for us at the moment are too small to win or lose football matches."

Ceballos can consider himself very lucky he didn't add to Arteta's woes.

