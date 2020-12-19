Anders Vejrgang has finally lost a game on FIFA 21.

The 14-year-old is closing in on 300 wins in a row on FUT Champions but he came up against his match in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

After a 2-2 draw after extra-time, it was left for ‘Penandes’ to consign Anders to defeat and reduce him to tears.

Plenty of Premier League clubs can relate.

Fortunately for the Danish youngster, the loss didn’t come on FUT Champions as he closes in on a 300-0 record.

That game mode consists of 30 games per week, with better rewards given for how many games you win.

The teenager is a FIFA player for RB Leipzig and often streams to 55,000 people on his Twitch channel.

His Ultimate Team consists the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe and he’s proven to be unbeatable until now.

His most recent triumph was reaching 270-0 back on December 13. He wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for the positive messages during the last days, it means a lot. I won't let any negativity have an impact on me. I will chase my dreams no matter what.”

But he’s now tasted defeat thanks to Fernandes’ winning penalty.

Earlier this month, Anders explained how he’s been destroying gamers every week.

"To be honest, even though it is 'just' Weekend-League, I still wanted to reach the 210-0 and put pressure on myself," Anders told SPORTbible.

"I'm very ambitious and as long as I'm not allowed to compete in international tournaments, the weekend-league is my competition to shine in.

"I want to score goals. I defend on a very high line, pressure my opponent as much as possible and try to use my skill-set in the offence.

"People are hardly quitting matches at the moment against me," he revealed.

"Sometimes I'm leading 15-0 and they do not quit. I respect every opponent and just want to win. I take it game by game and hope to stay unbeaten for as long as possible."

