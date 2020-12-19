Arsenal’s season hit a new low with yet another defeat to Everton on Saturday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s travelled to Goodison Park and came away with a 2-1 loss to leave them 15th in the Premier League table.

The Gunners have won just once in their last 10 Premier League games and are dangerously close to the relegation zone.

And their fans have had enough.

Well, DT on AFTV has anyway. In fact, he probably had enough several weeks ago.

But at full-time after yet another loss, DT completely lost his head - and his phone in the process.

Robbie read out a message from a fan that read: “DT wants to compare Arteta to Unai Emery - one was a qualified winning manager - the other was a coach, that’s all. Get a grip. Step back and see how it is.”

Robbie added: “I think he makes a good point there.”

To which DT completely flipped his lid and smashed his phone.

We’ll let the video clip do the talking:

Amazing.

Some will say Arteta has done nothing to improve Arsenal but he’s certainly improved AFTV.

After the match, Arteta insisted that his side created enough chances against Everton but just needed a little bit more luck.

"Again without conceding much we lost the game," the Spaniard said. "Two key moments, and own goal and a set piece. We dominated the game. We created enough chances to win the game. At the moment I think the luck is not with us.”

Next up for Arsenal is a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day. Its could get a lot worse for DT and every Arsenal fan.

