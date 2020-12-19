What a week for Liverpool.

On Wednesday, they faced Tottenham in a top of the table clash and moved three points clear thanks to a last-minute winner from Roberto Firmino.

They didn’t have long to celebrate as they faced a tough trip to the capital and Selhurst Park for the early kick-off on Saturday.

Crystal Palace had held Spurs to a draw the previous weekend and it looked set to be a difficult afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And it was for about three minutes…

Takumi Minamino, who came in for the rested Mohamed Salah, converted from Sadio Mane’s cross to give the away side a very early lead.

They had to wait half an hour to double it through Mane.

The Senegalese had gone eight Premier League matches without a goal but you couldn’t tell as he turned and finished superbly from Roberto Firmino’s pass.

What you may not have noticed, though, was Mane’s celebration as he kissed his fingers and pointed to the sky.

It wasn’t until after the match - and after Liverpool had scored a further five goals to win 7-0 - that we all realised what Mane’s celebration was all about.

Fans discovered screenshots of Mane video-calling a disabled Liverpool supporter. Mane said to the young supporter: “You know me, I like to copy celebrations - if you have any celebrations show me now.”

The fan showed Mane the celebration he wanted him to do for his grandad who had sadly passed away.

And Mane kept his promise by doing just that.

We’re not crying, you are.

Later in the match, Mane was upset after Jurgen Klopp decided to bring him off before the hour mark with Liverpool already 4-0 up.

The German manager explained Mane’s reaction.

"He was not angry because Mo was coming on," Klopp told BT Sport. "He was not happy, he had a look at the watch or looked at the free-kick - I didn't see on the pitch until after the free-kick.

"You can't play football like this if you're just a solider doing everything what the boss says. They do what I say but something they're human beings in their reaction. We spoke after the game and Sadio was absolutely fine."

News Now - Sport News