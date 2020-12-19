Arsenal and Everton set to do battle over £18.1m-rated ace

Isco’s situation at Real Madrid is a weird one.

The Spain international has made just three starts in La Liga under Zinedine Zidane and has been benched for three of their biggest games of the season.

Isco did not play a single minute against Barcelona, Sevilla, or Atletico Madrid, three games which Real won.

He has not completed the 90 minutes once this season and has played just 13 minutes in the Champions League, in the 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 28-year-old struggled last season too, as he made just 15 La Liga starts, and completing the 90 minutes just twice.

It means that Isco could well be on the move in the coming months and it appears that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Sport Witness carries a report from Spanish newspaper Sport claiming that Isco knows he needs to find a new club.

There has been no offer put forward yet but both Everton and Arsenal are touted as possible landing spots for the playmaker, along with Italian sides Juventus and AC Milan, and Spanish side Sevilla.

Real do not want him to leave for free, though, and as he has a contract until 2022, any suitor will have to agree a fee with the Spanish giants.

He is valued at €20m (£18.1m) and he is currently earning €6.7m (£6m) per season. That equates to a weekly wage of £116,792, which may actually be affordable for both Premier League clubs.

Isco is mainly hoping to find a club where he can play every week, having struggled in recent months.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Isco is a brilliant player on his day.

This is a world-class talent who has won everything there is to win at Real.

He has 317 appearances under his belt for the Spanish club and he has also won 38 caps for Spain, though he was too young to be included in the squad that won Euro 2012.

Still, he is a playmaker capable of splitting defences in half with his passing range and his diminutive stature means he has a low centre of gravity and he can spin away from defenders with ease.

Arsenal’s need is likely greater than Everton’s because of Mesut Ozil’s exiling, but both clubs should be trying to snaffle Isco away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

News Now - Sport News