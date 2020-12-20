Cristiano Ronaldo put the midweek disappointment of missing out FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award to Robert Lewandowski behind him with a brace for Juventus against Parma.

Juve beat Parma 4-0 on Saturday night to move within a point of AC Milan at the top of the table.

Former Parma midfielder Dejan Kulusevski put the away side ahead after 23 minutes with a fine finish from a low Alex Sandro cross which had been flicked on by Alvaro Morata.

But then Ronaldo rose head and shoulders above everyone - quite literally.

Three minutes after Kulusevski had given Juventus the lead, Ronaldo made it 2-0 as he took flight with a gravity-defying header.

Morata’s curled cross with met by a rising Ronaldo, who jumped far above any Parma defenders.

Air Ronaldo. Quite astonishing.

Incredibly, the header came one year and one day after his incredible leap against Sampdoria, where he also headed home.

Back then, Sampdoria manager Claudio Ranieri compared Ronaldo to an NBA player.

"Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA (National Basketball Association), he was up in the air for an hour and a half," Ranieri said.

"There's nothing you can say about it, you can only congratulate him and move on."

Yet another example that Ronaldo is still one of the most incredible athletes in world football at the grand age of 35.

The Portuguese superstar showed he’s pretty decent on his left foot too as he scored a second goal shortly after half-time to put his side 3-0 ahead.

Morata added a fourth late on.

A great day for Juventus and another brilliant reminder that Ronaldo is probably the greatest header of the ball football has ever seen.

