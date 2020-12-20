Arsenal sunk ever closer to the relegation zone after another dismal defeat to Everton.

The Toffees opened the scoring through Rob Holding's own goal and, notwithstanding Nicolas Pepe offering some brief hope with a penalty, Yerry Mina then restored the hosts' lead after heading in from a corner.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta on the brink with Arsenal in 15th place in the Premier League table.

It seems a cruel irony that Goodison Park, the stage where he enjoyed such heroic status in his playing career, might well prove the home of one of his last acts as Gunners boss.

The manager's plight is just one symptom of morale becoming perilously low within the camp, and that was epitomised by the players being caught arguing on Merseyside.

Goal journalist Charles Watts reported "plenty of bickering" between Arsenal teammates, noting Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos were "having words"

And the Daily Mail caught out two moments in particular from David Luiz that summed Arsenal up.

Around 20 minutes in, the Brazilian lost it with Elneny for passing the ball to him. Luiz was waving his hands at the midfielder, seemingly infuriated at his decision-making.

Elneny kept passing back to the defence, rather than trying to attack.

Later, when Luiz was in possession, there was another show of petulance. Elneny told the defender where to pass and asked to receive the ball, only for Luiz to deliberately pass elsewhere.

It's not just the playing staff who were infuriated by the Egyptian, either. The same report claims one of Arteta's analysts, who was sat in the press box, was "going bezerk...as he gave full vent. Elneny was again the target."

The Egyptian clearly won't have been the toast of north London last night. Nor was Luiz a popular man, either.

At full-time, the 33-year-old's teammates "kept out of his way".

On the one hand, a bit of handbags between Arsenal players might be seen as a good thing. At least they still care. Unfortunately, that fury at the situation in which they find themselves doesn't seem to translate into their work ethic on the pitch.

They are now just four points above the drop zone - and 18th-placed Burnley have two games in hand on them.

It's hard to see where Arsenal go from here.

