Saul Alvarez delivered a boxing masterclass to record an emphatic victory over Callum Smith.

Canelo took the Brit's WBA world super-middleweight off him with ease, the judges scoring 119-109 119-109 117-111 in the Mexican's favour.

He also picked up the vacant WBC world super-middleweight title and it was no less than Alvarez deserved after a phenomenal display.

Towards the end of the bout, Smith couldn't help but laugh at his opponent's head speed as he ducked and dodged.

So much talk in the build-up had been on Smith's considerable height advantage, but it ultimately stood for very little.

"It could have been a better version of me tonight," he was quoted in his DAZN interview by BBC.

"He is smart and he is clever. He closes ground, sets traps and before you know it he's closed the ground up. I maybe let him close the ground up too easily."

Setting traps is exactly what Canelo did. On one occasion, Smith was backed into the ropes and the Mexican tricked him with a fake jab before swinging at him with an uppercut.

Canelo's trick shot

It didn't look like he got too much connection on the shot, but it summed up his speed and superior tactics.

British boxing fans, in particular, would have liked to see more from Smith. However, images which emerged after the fight might go some way towards explaining why he was dominated so badly.

It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but the 30-year-old was reportedly left with a "detached bicep".

That looks very nasty indeed.

So spare a thought for Smith, even if attention now turns to Canelo's next fight.

He wouldn't rule out completing a trilogy with Gennady Golovkin, but he simply insisted he will go where the belts are.

Billy Joe Saunders calls out Canelo

One man who was watching on eagerly was Billy Joe Saunders.

Remember when BJS crashed Canelo's press conference back in 2017? He is still eyeing him up and fresh off the back of his victory over Martin Murray at the start of the month, he tweeted:

"Canelo well done now 2021 unification let’s get it on, MTKGlobal, Eddie Hearn".

Yes, please. Now this is a fight we'd love to see.

