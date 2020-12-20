What a week it's been for Roberto Firmino.

Just when it looked as if Liverpool would have to settle for a point against Tottenham in midweek, the Brazilian popped up with a 90th-minute header to snatch all three points and send the champions top of the Premier League table.

Yet that was nothing compared to his display in the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's men simply couldn't stop scoring at Selhurst Park, each goal an exquisite masterpiece of its own.

As well as the usual suspects Sadio Mane and Mo Salah (2) getting on the scoresheet, it was actually Takumi Minamino who got Liverpool underway with a well-taken strike in the 3rd minute.

Skipper Jordan Henderson also finished off a brilliant team goal. And then, of course, there was Firmino, who banished accusations that for all his hold-up play, he doesn't score enough goals.

Klopp defended the forward after a relatively slow start to the season, calling him a "complete footballer" in a press conference last month. The truth is he contributes so much more for Liverpool than just goals - albeit he got two of them in south London on Saturday.

A clip of his wider highlights has now emerged and it tells of his link-up play with Mane and Salah.

The touch for his first goal was world-class, and he matched that in composure with his chipped second.

Overall, he finished up with two goals, one assist, and 42 touches. He also converted 100% of his shots.

In spite of his sudden resurgence in the box, he hasn't lessened his contribution in a deeper role either, making three tackles, one interception and one clearance.

What's frightening is that this wasn't even Liverpool at their very best. Henderson said afterwards he thought they were "sloppy at times".

They nonetheless recorded their biggest ever away win in the top flight, thanks in no small part to another dazzling performance from Bobby.

