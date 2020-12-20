Mikel Arteta's Arsenal hit rock bottom at Goodison Park yesterday.

Actually, scratch that, it's evident the Gunners can sink way lower in the coming weeks, but their 2-1 loss to Everton was yet another disaster for the club and manager.

Once again, the north London outfit were clueless in attack and they only managed to score through Nicolas Pepe's penalty.

The defeat means Arsenal have now only taken five points from their last 10 Premier League games and they're currently lingering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

So it begs the question; could one of the world's biggest clubs be playing football in the second-tier next season?

Right now, it's a possibility and Match of the Day regular Alan Shearer is convinced that Arsenal are bad enough to be relegated to the Championship.

Asked if they will stay up by host Gary Lineker, Shearer replied on MoTD, per BBC: "I wouldn't be so sure. Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players."

When asked to analyse Arsenal's performance versus Everton, the Premier League's record scorer gave a scathing review, adding: "Awful, no creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough and not closing down.

"Mikel Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players trying to save his job. Twelve goals all season, they have no options.

"Against Everton, [Nicolas] Pepe was not prepared to get into the box, he was jogging, sometimes walking. He has got to do more.

"There are a few players in that team who are not giving everything for the manager. Arsenal are never going to score goals playing like that."

This is what it has come to, Arsenal fans.

Arteta's job is hanging by a thread and if his side fail to show any signs of creativity and slump to defeat against Chelsea on Boxing Day, you really do fear for the Spanish manager.

