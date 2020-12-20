The signing of Willian may go down as the worst in Arsenal's history.

In the summer, Gunners fans were slightly optimistic when the club announced the Brazilian's arrival on a free transfer, but there's certainly no positivity now.

Aside from a decent display in Arsenal's 3-0 win away at Fulham on the opening weekend of the season, Willian has been an unmitigated disaster at the north London club.

For some reason unknown to supporters, manager Mikel Arteta has persisted with the 32-year-old in his starting XI and Willian played the full 90 minutes in the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Everton on Saturday.

Had any Arsenal fan possessed the ability to make substitutions at Goodison Park, Willian would have been hauled off before the half-time break.

The Brazilian winger was simply woeful, failing to inject any ingenuity into Arsenal's stale attacking play.

Amazingly, Willian failed to produce a shot on target, make a successful cross, complete a take-on, make a successful tackle or win any of the four duels he contested against the Toffees.

But don't worry, it gets worse.

During Sky Sports' live coverage of Saturday's game, a graphic emerged below Willian detailing that he has had just one shot on target during his last 11 Premier League appearances.

Seriously, we're not joking.

Willian refuses to shoot

It's just embarrassing and Squawka went even further, revealing that in the Brazilian's last 15 games in the Premier League and Europa League, he's had - wait for it - ONE SHOT ON TARGET.

You're now probably thinking, surely it cannot get worse, right?

Oh it can. If you compare Willian's attacking stats this season to that of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, you'll see a clear winner.

Spoiler alert, it's not the Brazilian...

Willian vs Zouma

Of the eight key metrics above, Zouma dominates in seven of them.

The only reason Willian has a lower 'minutes per goal' ratio is because he hasn't actually scored a goal this season.

If you're an Arsenal fan during these tragic times, all you can do is laugh.

