According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Brighton defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old rose to prominence on loan at Leeds last season as he played a pivotal role in their promotion from the Championship and he's continued to impress in the Premier League this term with his parent club.

That is said to have drawn the attention of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham who are all keen to refresh their centre-back options for various reasons, despite currently being in copious supply of bodies at the heart of defence.

No potential fee is mentioned in the report, although Leeds tried to sign White permanently for £25m in the summer - only for the 6 foot 1 defender to instead sign a new deal at the AMEX Stadium.

But would White be a wise addition for Jose Mourinho's side, or is this a transfer catastrophe waiting to happen? GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Harry Sherlock look to answer that question below...

Jack Saville

"Ben White would be a perfect replacement for Toby Alderweireld and Spurs should do everything in their power to bring him to the club. The 23-year-old was a revelation on loan at Leeds last season, impressing with his composure in possession and first-class reading of the game. Following the departure of Pontus Jansson, the onus was on White to fill the void and if anything he proved to be a major upgrade on the Sweden international.

"The manner in which White has stepped up to the demands of the Premier League proves that he's the real deal, and with Alderweireld set to turn 32 in March it's about time Daniel Levy drew up a succession plan. A robust defensive prospect with a brilliant range of passing, natural leadership skills and huge scope for improvement, White could be Mourinho's next Goliath."

Harry Sherlock

"White would be an exceptional signing for Spurs. They spent the summer chasing Milan Skriniar but were unable to bring him into the club and instead signed Joe Rodon. But the injury sustained by Alderweireld and the erratic form of Davinson Sanchez has sharpened the focus on the lack of genuinely outstanding defenders at the club. White is just that.

"He cut his teeth at Leeds in the Championship, and has made the jump to Premier League football seamlessly. If Spurs can get him - and that does seem a big if given the rival interest - then this would be a fantastic signing, an upgrade on Sanchez, and confirmation that Mourinho is putting together one of the most exciting squads in the Premier League."

Christy Malyan

"White has been a little overhyped - such is the case with any English centre-back who can do a half-decent Cruyff turn - and while I do appreciate how his style suits the demands of the modern game, I'm not fully convinced he's the kind of defender who'll thrive under Mourinho.

"Perhaps suggesting James Tarkowski as a viable alternative would be going too far in the opposite direction, but ultimately Mourinho likes his warriors and White is very much a ball-player first and dogged defender second.

"Of course, bringing in someone who excels in both aspects of the game is the dream scenario - someone like Dayot Upamecano or Kalidou Koulibaly. Maybe they're a little outside of Spurs' price-range but White seems just a bit too lightweight to become Mourinho's next great defensive leader."

