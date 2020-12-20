It appears that the heavyweight championship clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could soon become a reality.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last night that contracts for a fight with Fury are in the process of being drawn up - with just minor details still left to be sorted out.

Boxing fans around the world have been calling for IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua to meet WBC king Fury in a unification bout - and will be pleased to hear that Hearn has confirmed that he expects the fight to be next for both men.

Hearn spoke about his progress in putting together the Joshua vs Fury bout at the post-fight press conference for Canelo Alvarez's victory over Callum Smith. Mike Coppinger of The Athletic was present in Texas for the event and tweeted details of Hearn's latest update:

"Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua is verbally agreed to and contracts are being drafted for the heavyweight championship fight in May/June.

"Hearn says only 'minor issues to resolve' such as who walks last, the site, etc. This fight is going to happen next,” Coppinger tweeted.

The fact that both parties have moved on to discussing matters such as who walks to the ring first can only be a positive sign.

In reality, as long as Joshua and Fury end up opposite one another in the ring, who enters first will be of little relevance to the paying public.

What will definitely be of more interest to fans, though, is the venue for the long-awaited showdown. Of course, the storybook scenario would be for Joshua and Fury to square off at London's Wembley Stadium - in front of a capacity crowd.

Given the issues that COVID-19 is causing in England's capital at present, a crowd of any substantial size would seem an unrealistic goal, particularly if the fight is to take place in May or June as planned.

The financial realities of the fight world, though, would likely have pushed the fight away from London regardless of the pandemic.

Joshua was reported to have earned as much as £60 million by travelling to Saudi Arabia for his rematch with Andy Ruiz last December.

A far greater sum would likely be on offer for both Joshua and Fury if their fight was to land in the Middle East.

Coppinger himself tweeted to suggest that Saudi Arabia is the location that he feels is most likely for the fight. However, he did offer some hope to British fight fans when he added that "the UK is still in play" as a potential host.

As great as it would be to see the fight on British soil, the majority of boxing enthusiasts just want to see Joshua and Fury finally meet - regardless of where it takes place.

This latest update signals some very positive news for a 2021 bout between the pair.

