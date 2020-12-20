Nicolas Pepe has been heavily criticised for his performance in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Everton.

The Ivorian may have scored the Gunners' only goal of the game from the penalty spot, but his overall display at Goodison Park simply was not good enough.

He just could not influence proceedings at all and Alan Shearer was heavily critical of the £72m signing on Match of the Day.

"Have a look at Pepe, not prepared to get in at all, [he’s] jogging, sometimes walking," Shearer said when analysing the game.

"He’s got to do more, he’s got to try to get on the end of it. Look at Pepe on the right-hand side, quite content to sit out there.

"He’s not bothered at all to try to break his neck to get in and get on the end of it and score goals."

Pepe seemed almost scared to get in the box to try and score, instead resorting to hopeful shots from distance.

One of those attempts was so bad that a fan on Twitter has created a quite hilarious video mocking the £36m-rated winger.

This really is absolute gold.

Pepe's blooper vs Everton

At the time of writing, @nocontextfooty's post has been retweeted over 15,000 times and liked by over 57,000 users on the social media platform.

Pepe's humorous mishap against Everton perfectly summarised the issues present at Arteta's Arsenal.

The team are simply unable to create meaningful chances and as such, attacking players have to resort to taking pop shots from distance - and they're nearly always way off target.

Due to their ineffectiveness going forward, Arsenal have failed to score two goals in a Premier League match since their 2-1 win over Sheffield United on October 4.

Overall in the English top-flight in 2020/21, the Gunners have managed to score just 12 times in 14 games.

There's no doubt about it anymore, Arsenal are in a relegation battle.

News Now - Sport News