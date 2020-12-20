Arsenal are freefalling down the Premier League table like there's no tomorrow.

It's frightening that the Gunners either losing or draw has become par for the course in England's top flight with only rock-bottom Sheffield United having fallen to defeat more often this season.

Their latest zero-pointer came on the road at Goodison Park where an Everton side that, let's face it, were hardly on song themselves managed to move into second place with a 2-1 win.

Willian under fire

An own goal from Rob Holding fired the Toffees into the lead and although Nicolas Pepe levelled the scores from the spot, Yerry Mina was on hand to ensure there was more misery for Arsenal.

And one of the main objects of frustration for Arsenal fans was summer signing Willian, who has looked miles off the pace since his free transfer from Chelsea.

Gooners have been left scratching their heads as to why Mikel Arteta keeps persisting with a 32-year-old who is producing little to nothing in the final third.

XI of worst Arsenal signings

But if there's any consolation for the Brazilian winger, he hasn't been alone in flopping in the famous red jersey since securing a move with many a transfer having gone wrong in the last 10 years.

Speaking of which, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to look at the biggest transfer clangers that the north London side have dropped since 2010 because, well, there's been more than a few.

Ranging from the twilight seasons of the Arsene Wenger era to the modern day under Arteta, here is Arsenal's nightmare XI of their worst signings since 2010:

GK: Emiliano Viviano

What was the point? Viviano is by no means a terrible goalkeeper, so it was surprising to see the Gunners take him in on loan and award him a grand total of zero competitive appearances.

RB: Stephan Lichtsteiner

What looked to be a shrewd purchase for Arsenal's squad depth turned out to be a waste of time with Lichtsteiner looking all of his 34 years in England, appearing in just 14 Premier League ties.

CB: Shkodran Mustafi

As mistake-prone as they come. It felt as though Mustafi gave weekly lessons on how not to mark strikers at one point during Unai Emery's reign, failing to even vaguely justify his £35 million price tag.

CB: Sébastien Squillaci

Another defender who looked distinctly past their sell-by date when they arrived at Arsenal and after a slew of errors during his debut season, Wenger only deployed him seven more times for the club.

LB: Andre Santos

Swapping shirts with Robin van Persie, fresh from ditching at Arsenal, is just the tip of the iceberg with Santos looking completely out of his depth in the Premier League, lasting just two seasons.

CM: Kim Kallstrom

Truly baffling. It remains infamous that Arsenal signing Kallstrom after he picked up a back injury while training on the beach, limiting him to just four appearances and an FA Cup semi-final penalty.

CM: Granit Xhaka

The best of a bad bunch, Xhaka has shown his quality at times for Arsenal, but the Swiss midfielder simply hasn't been worth the fuss with his Crystal Palace and Burnley controversies undermining his £30 million fee.

CM: Denis Suarez

Suarez has since explained that he didn't feel right from just his second game at Arsenal, which might explain why he only played four more times afterwards in a doomed loan spell.

RW: Willian

Willian looked a serious coup after a strong debut against Fulham, but just one shot on target in the league and weaker attacking stats than Kurt Zouma show his moving is turning into an unmitigated disaster.

ST: Chu-Young Park

Like many of the players on this list, moving to Arsenal was simply a waste of time for everyone involved with Park being constantly sidelined, making just six appearances and scoring only once.

LW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Like Willian, an impressive debut proved to be false advertising with Mkhitaryan going onto prove that his Manchester United spell was indeed proof that he can't cut it in the Premier League.

Shocking Arsenal buys

Geez. If you take the Arsenal form of these players in isolation, then it wouldn't be unfair to suggest they would have suffered Premier League relegation.

Claims that the contemporary Arsenal side could go plummeting down to the Championship are, by comparison, a little ham-fisted and you like to think the club will bend over backwards to prevent that.

But as long as Arsenal keep stumbling from each game-week leaking points like they're going out of fashion, then you can be certain that plenty of heads will roll in the quest to keep the club afloat.

News Now - Sport News