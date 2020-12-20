Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez cemented his place amongst boxing's pound-for-pound best on Saturday night by overwhelming Callum Smith over 12 rounds in San Antonio, Texas.

Prior to the fight, though, the Mexican superstar had some harsh words for Jake and Logan Paul - who have both entered the sport in recent times.

It is undeniable that the YouTube sensations bring plenty of eyeballs (and money) with them to the boxing arena.

Canelo, however, is not interested in attracting attention for the wrong kind of reasons. He does, however, feel that he understands their motivation for wanting to get involved in professional fighting.

"Ya know, it’s all about the money," Canelo told TMZ.com, via a translator.

"I don’t think we would agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers get licenses. Ya know, I don’t criticise (the Paul brothers). This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky."

Although Logan Paul (who is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in February next year) has not enjoyed great competitive success in the ring, his younger brother has fared better.

Jake has earned a 2-0 record as a professional boxer since debuting in January of this year, with both wins coming by way of first-round stoppage.

It should be noted that both victories were against 'celebrity' opponents in the shape of fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, but Jake has not let the quality of his opposition dampen his ambition.

Jake has recently called out the likes of the UFC's Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping for fights, keen to cash-in on his early momentum in boxing.

When asked if he would entertain the idea of facing Jake for a monster payday himself, though, Canelo had a swift response:

"No," Canelo said instantly. "I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects.

"I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about," said Canelo suggesting that Jake knew very little about the harsh realities of professional boxing.

"For true fighters, I do believe it is a lack of respect," concluded Canelo on the antics of the Paul brothers.

A man who has readily campaigned in multiple weight divisions throughout his career, Alvarez has no shortage of potential opponents following his capturing of the WBA super-middleweight title weekend.

A third bout with Gennady Golovkin or a trip up to light-heavyweight to fight Artur Beterbiev are both intriguing possibilities.

Given his recent comments, though, a meeting with Jake Paul is something we will never see.

