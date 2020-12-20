Joe Rogan has publicly stated that Jake Paul would get his 'knees torn apart' in a fight with Dillon Danis, who is one of Conor McGregor’s’ teammates.

The YouTube star has aggressively called out Conor McGregor on social media over the past few weeks as he has his eyes set on a Boxing match with McGregor.

Jake Paul has reduced his social media followings to only the UFC star’s fiancée, in addition to attacking Danis out in the open with water balloons.

Jake was in a car with some of his friends as they managed to find Danis, and they started hurling water balloons his way.

Danis ran towards the car in an attempt to throw objects back at Jake and his crew in retaliation, however, Jake and his friends began to drive away from the MMA fighter.

UFC commentator and podcast sensation Joe Rogan believes that Jake drove away because Danis would demolish the YouTube star.

Rogan had this to say on the situation: "Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away," Rogan noted on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, "Why didn't he get out and fight him?

"Let me tell you something, Dillon Danis gets ahold of you, you're either getting your arms broken, your neck strangled off - your head's going to get popped like a zit - [or] he's going to rip your knees apart. There's not a chance in the world [Paul would beat Danis in a street fight].

"Dillon Danis is a world class grappler. Top of the food chain."

Danis tweeted the clip of Rogan’s judgement, firmly suggesting that he believes he would batter Jake Paul if they were to clash.

Jake Paul currently has two wins to his name as a professional boxer, beating both the YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

The YouTuber now his eyes set on getting into the ring with MMA Stars.

McGregor is yet to have his clash with Dustin Poirier in the UFC, so it remains to be seen whether the Irishman will accept Jake’s call out.

News Now - Sport News