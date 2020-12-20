Arsenal's season went from bad to worse on Saturday evening.

For the seventh time in their last 10 games, the Gunners tasted defeat in the Premier League, losing 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park.

The Toffees weren't particularly great on their home patch, but such was the ineptitude of the visitors that Carlo Ancelotti's side secured victory at a canter.

Arsenal are now dangerously close to being labelled 'relegation candidates' and it's becoming obvious that most of the squad are simply not good enough to play for the club.

One player who at least tried his very best against Everton was right-wing back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the England international earning Arsenal a penalty in the first half.

He was far from brilliant, but at least the Hale End graduate worked his socks off for Mikel Arteta.

Today, Maitland-Niles has spoken out on Instagram, posting an emotional message to fans about his intent to keep fighting for the club.

Maitland-Niles' Instagram

The 23-year-old wrote: "Gutted & speechless. Left everything out there last night but won’t stop fighting for the club or fans."

Fair play, Ainsley.

During these tumultuous times at Arsenal, it's easy to forget that most of the players - who have been heavily criticised on a daily basis - are also hurt by the events unfolding before their eyes.

Maitland-Niles has been with the club since 2003 and has risen through the ranks to become an integral part of the first-team squad.

He will be as determined as anyone to dig Arsenal out of the rut they find themselves in, but that's certainly easier said that done.

The Gunners' next two fixtures see them take-on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, before they host Chelsea on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Arsenal really cannot afford two more defeats, however, it's hard to envisage any other outcome right now.

News Now - Sport News