Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather is now just eight weeks away.

Exactly what the 'Money' is getting out of this is anyone's guess - except well, you know, lots of money - but it's a huge boost for Paul's legitimacy.

The YouTuber's record stands at 0-1 following his loss to KSI in November 2019 as he seeks to inflict a first ever defeat on one of the greatest boxers of all time.

The truth is, Paul has an uphill struggle to be taken seriously by many within the sport.

However, unlike brother Jake - who despite boasting a 2-0 record after beating former NBA player Nate Robinson has made a fool of himself in recent weeks with his Conor McGregor callouts - Logan is starting to earn a little more respect in some quarters.

Joe Rogan recently spoke about him on his show and described him as a "legit athlete".

"He wrestled in college," Rogan said.

"You've gotta give credit where credit is due. I know those guys like to troll. But Jake and his brother are legitimate tough guys, they're tough."

Mayweather's next opponent may have made his name on social media, but as Rogan points out, he does have some sporting pedigree behind him.

On top of that, he's gone to painstaking lengths to improve his physique. He told Business Insider that he had been on an extraordinary diet - which included cow's blood - ahead of his fight with KSI.

"I’m eating 80lbs a day. I’m drinking the blood of cows and I’m pushing a lot of weights up in the air and putting them down.”

Then again, it's hard to argue these measures aren't working. Take a look at how his body has changed from his days as a YouTuber.

September 2013

Courtesy of his Instagram, we're able to look back at the 25-year-old during his college days.

November 2014

After a year, he'd put on considerable muscle, but that was nothing compared to the shape he's in now.

Now

Whatever you say about Paul, he's now an enormous physical presence. His fitness will be key too, as he'll be banking on his age being a factor against veteran Mayweather.

Per The Sun, the millionaire wakes up at 9am every day and boxes until 11:30am, training six times a week and only taking Sundays off. He has a boxing ring in his garden and also makes use of an ice bath and hyperbaric oxygen chambers to aid his recovery.

He told Askmen that he only eats "greens and high-quality protein (at least 100 grams per day) like eggs and chicken".

Let's see if any of that makes a difference on February 20.

