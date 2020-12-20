Frank Sanchez venomously punched Julian Fernandez so hard that he was knocked out of the ring, which made his eyes roll back into his head.

The Cuban boxer ended the bout in some style, landing a combination of quick punches that forced Fernandez out of the ring.

Sanchez pressured Fernandez on to the ropes as he landed a powerful right handed jab, which was followed up by a left hook to the jaw and a right hook to the jaw.

This quick sustained pressure left Fernandez completely out cold and he tumbled out of the canvas through the ropes, the cameras showed the Mexican boxer looking severely dazed as his eyes rolled back.

Fans were fast to troll Fernandez on Social Media, as the Mexican boxer was showboating before the fight and this definitely backfired on him as he lost the bout.

Many people were making the point that fighters who make big taunts before or during the fight often end up losing the fight.

Here are some of the replies that we saw after the devastating knockout.

Sanchez now has a 16-0 in his professional career, and this victory marked his 12th knockout.

The 28-year-old fighter trains with superstar Canelo Alvarez, the of the biggest names in boxing.

Alvarez and Sanchez partook in multiples spars in the build-up to their bouts even though there is a big weight disparity between the two fighters.

Alvarez, meanwhile, cemented his place as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers on the planet with his victory over Callum Smith later in the evening.

Alvarez made light work of his British opponent, dominating the fight throughout to record a comprehensive win by unanimous decision.

It was nothing short of a masterclass from the pound-for-pound king and so it is no surprise that his sparring partner landed a brutal knockout of his own.

