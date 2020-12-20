Mike Tyson has returned to training for the first time since his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr in November.

The two boxing legends fought in a thrilling exhibition match at the end of November, with the clash ending as a draw.

Although the bout ended in a draw, many viewers feel that Iron Mike should have been awarded with the win.

It is expected for Iron Mike to be back in the ring shortly, as the former heavyweight champion stated that he would fight “once every two months”.

The money generated from these future bouts are likely to be donated to charity, as Iron Mike donated his whole purse to charity.

Tyson had this to say on his attitude towards fighting now: “This is better than fighting for championships,” said Tyson. “We’re humanitarians now.

“We can do something good for the world. We’ve got to do this again. It has to be competitive. I once had 15 fights in one year. Let’s just try and work closer to that.”

Iron Mike is on the lookout for a new opponent, with Evander Holyfield being tipped as a potential next opponent.

Lennox Lewis has also come out and confessed that he could make a return to the ring.

As it stands Tyson does not have a fight lined up, but he revealed that he is still in training as he shared some training footage on Instagram.

The video shows Tyson doing some pad work with his coach Rafael Cordeiro, Tyson demonstrates his speed and power in this clip.

After his Tyson’s clash with Jones Jr, George Foreman implied that Tyson could be a world champion once again.

“If he gets in shape like he’s in now, and then gets his timing back, and all the other things fall into place, he can have an opportunity to fight for the title,” said Foreman.

“If he can be managed right, a champion, the right champion, will come to him. And if the right one comes, he can knock him out.

“Tyson looked great. He really did.

“And Roy Jones had to use every old skill out of the book to keep himself from being knocked out.

“I just couldn’t believe what I saw. And that was just an exhibition. Just think if [Tyson] had some activity the last two years. He’d be in line to be the champion of the world again at 54, 55.”

