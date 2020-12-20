AC Milan have just scored the fastest goal in Serie A history.

It's already been an incredible season for the Rossoneri as they command the Italian top division after so many years in the wilderness, ousting challenges from Inter Milan and Juventus.

There's still a long way to go, but there's a feeling that the San Siro side are slowly returning to their halcyon days of decades gone by with Stefano Pioli in the dugout.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan

However, of all their impressive moments so far in 2020/21, including more than a few magical strikes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, their antics against Sassuolo might have taken the biscuit.

That's because they started so quickly during their clash on Sunday afternoon that they found the net quicker than any team before them in the history of Italy's top flight in the modern era.

When we say that Milan quite literally just ran through the Sassuolo team, we really aren't exaggerating, carrying the ball through the midfield before playing a killer pass in behind.

Fastest goal in Serie A history

Sassuolo had barely attempted a tackle by the time the ball was slipped past the back four to Rafael Leao, who made no mistake to fire past the goalkeeper with only 6.2 seconds on the clock.

Taking its place as one of the fastest goals ever scored at the highest level of football, it really does need to be seen to be believed, so check out the viral footage down below:

Blink and you'll miss it. What an absolute nightmare from Sassuolo.

Italian football history

It's fair to say Roberto De Zerbi won't be best pleased with the defending of his side, essentially being carved open from top to tail in less time than it takes Usain Bolt to cover 100 metres.

The goal overtakes the previous record that was held by Paolo Poggi who found the net in only 8.1 seconds for Piacenza during a clash with Fiorentina in 2001.

AC Milan's strike also holds the distinction of being even faster than the Premier League record, which was posed as recently as 2019 when Shane Long only needed 7.69 seconds to score.

