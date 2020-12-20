Jake Paul has been at the forefront of boxing headlines recently.

Ever since his knockout victory of Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr, the ex-Disney star has begun calling out some of the biggest names in MMA and boxing.

The likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis and Nate Diaz have been called out in some form on the internet by Paul, but yesterday, it was a former UFC star who called out the internet sensation.

Cuban MMA fighter Yoel Romero has taken to social media to call out Paul, claiming that the YouTube star is running his mouth a little too much.

Romero went on Instagram Live and said: “I think this guy; he's talking a lot. He's a YouTuber guy. I am old, but I have experience. Maybe he's training good and maybe he can beat me.

"Maybe he can retire me. You know? Maybe. But he needs to try."

Romero is definitely not a fan of all the internet chatter and clearly wants to take matters off the web and into the ring.

He added: “He's talking too much. No running like Izzy (Israel Adesanya) come to me and fight with me.

"And now that people can see you the best. You can do everything what you say, John Paul (Jake Paul).”

Despite Romero’s shots, Paul clearly has his sights set on a lucrative matchup against McGregor. Jake’s brother, Logan, is already set for a matchup no one would have ever imagined, as he goes up against Floyd Mayweather in February 2021.

We don’t know if Jake will respond to Romero, but based on his recent internet antics, it is clear that the younger Paul brother is focused on finalising a fight against The Notorious.

