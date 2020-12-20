Liverpool and Roberto Firmino made Selhurt Park their playground on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds romped to a 7-0 win in the English capital, their Brazilian number nine delivering two goals and an assist.

Firmino's first goal contribution of the day saw him play a cute pass to tee up Sadio Mane, the Senegalese forward going on to thrash the ball past Vicente Guaita.

Just before half-time, the Brazilian got himself on the scoresheet as he perfectly controlled Andy Robertson's cross with a deft first touch in the box before stroking the ball home.

After the break, Liverpool and Firmino continued to put Palace on the back foot, so much so that the scoreline was 5-0 in favour of the visitors by the 68th minute.

Firmino grabbed the Reds' fifth of the day, chipping the ball over a helpless Guaita after a brilliant through ball from Mohamed Salah.

It really was a great day for Bobby Dazzler and in the aftermath of Saturday's game, one Liverpool fan decided to create an epic video compilation paying tribute to the Brazilian star.

This really is a visual masterpiece from @lfcgdon.

'The Technical Elegance Of Roberto Firmino'

Firmino's ability to perform outrageous skills with such nonchalance is underrated by many football fans.

There probably isn't a more skilful player operating in the Premier League right now and he combines his flair with exceptional work rate and selflessness.

His place in Liverpool's best XI has been called into question at times this season, mostly due to the impressive goal scoring form of summer signing Diogo Jota.

But in recent weeks, Firmino has proven why Jurgen Klopp continues to build his team around him.

"Mo Salah, world class, but not every day. Sadio Mane, world class, but not every day. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day," the German manager previously told the Mail on Sunday.

Well said, Jurgen, well said.

