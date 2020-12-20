VAR seems to make the headlines every single week in the Premier League.

The technology's interference in games is not liked by the majority of fans across the globe, especially when it comes to marginal offside decisions.

Today in Tottenham's game against Leicester, VAR struck once again in that regard, disallowing James Maddison's strike early in the second half.

The Foxes midfielder appeared as if he was being played onside by Serge Aurier, but the technology determined that his shoulder/sleeve was in an offside position.

Take a look for yourself in both the image and video below at yet another farcical VAR decision in the Premier League.

Maddison's goal ruled out by VAR

The sooner these marginal offside decisions are binned for good, the better.

Leicester fans had every right to be fuming with VAR after it prevented the team going 2-0 up, but the Foxes did score their second of the game shortly after the incident.

Jamie Vardy headed the ball into the path of Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld in the box, the ball then bouncing off the Belgian and past a helpless Hugo Lloris.

Brendan Rodgers' side preserved their 2-0 advantage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning the Foxes are now second in the Premier League table.

