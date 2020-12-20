Man Utd legend Roy Keane names two Leeds heroes as some of his toughest ever opponents

Manchester United vs Leeds United is one of the Premier League's greatest rivalries.

Older fans will have fond memories of the two teams locking horns in England's top-flight, while younger supporters will likely have watched in awe when their clashes were replayed on TV.

As a result, it's sad that Leeds' plight in the mid-2000s meant that the division was robbed of one of its most passionate fixtures with the last league clash between the clubs taking place in 2004.

Man Utd vs Leeds

It wasn't until this summer that Marcelo Bielsa managed to haul the legendary club back into the Premier League and this weekend marks their long-awaited reunion with the Red Devils.

Leeds fans will wish they were able to take their seats in the Old Trafford away end, casting their minds back to the 1990s or even their FA Cup upset complete with Jermaine Beckford's winner.

The home side goes into the game as favourites having launched an unexpected title challenge despite some wobbly early season results and a disappointing Champions League exit.

Premier League clash

But you can never write off a Leeds side that have already chalked up a few shocks this season, especially when their rivals have performed so poorly at home throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

And somebody who knows better than most about the tough challenge that Leeds offer is United legend Roy Keane, who is on punditry duties for the clash on Sky Sports this afternoon.

However, one of his most interesting comments on United vs Leeds clashes came at the back end of last year when he reminisced on some of his toughest ever opponents during a Sky broadcast.

Keane on toughest opponents

According to the Mirror, the Irishman mused: "The Premiership years ago, David Batty and these players, Rob Lee would always give you a hard game.

"Gary Speed god rest his soul. These were brilliant players. Honestly, they'd give you a tough game.

"Gary Speed was a tough player to go up against, and, Gary was pretty nasty, y'know. Batty was nasty.

"I always felt these boys, people always remember me kicking people, a lot of these lads were kicking me - I was just retaliating over the years!"

Major praise from Keane

While former Newcastle United enforcer Lee gets a mention, it's the inclusions of Batty and Speed, who boast a combined 569 Leeds appearances, that stand out ahead of the weekend's game.

Besides, it's credit to the long and passionate history of Leeds vs United games that Keane picked out two Elland Road heroes when discussing the players he found the toughest to face.

That's not to mention the fact that Keane himself was hard as nails, so you know you're doing something right if you're being endorsed by the United hero as a difficult opponent.

