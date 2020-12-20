Arguably one of the most discussed footballers in recent years, there are few who do it like Paul Pogba.

The former world’s most expensive player continues to make headlines for a variety of reasons.

Whether it be a stellar Manchester United performance, or another rumour that he is unhappy in Manchester and wants to leave, it is safe to say that Pogba will continue to grace sports headlines for the foreseeable future.

The World Cup winner is also known for being quite the internet personality, as he continuously broadcasts his life off the pitch on his respective social media accounts.

Love him or hate him, his success over the years, which includes four Serie A titles with Juventus, a Europa League triumph with United and most notably, a World Cup win with France in 2018, shows that he has got the winning mentality to help propel teams to glory.

Now in his fifth season since returning to United for a once-world record fee of £89 million, Pogba is still undoubtedly one of the most marketable players on the planet, so what exactly do his financials look like today?

How much is Paul Pogba’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Pogba’s net worth is estimated to be between £42.5 million and £177 million.

In 2018, Forbes also reported that Pogba was the fifth highest paid player in the world, sitting behind a top four of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Gareth Bale.

That year, the same year he won the World Cup with France, he made £23 million after sponsorships and bonuses were accounted for.

How much does Pogba earn?

At Manchester United, Pogba is currently the second-highest paid player, racking up a weekly wage of £290,000. Only David De Gea makes more than him at the club (£375,000 per week).

Over the course of his five year deal at the club, he is set to make approximately £75 million.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, so we’ll have to wait and see if whether the rumours are true and he indeed leaves come that time, or if a new deal is struck between the two parties.

What sponsorship deals does Pogba have?

Pogba’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with German sportswear giants, Adidas. In 2016, he signed a 10-year deal with the company worth a whopping £31 million.

Pogba is very involved with the outfit and has starred in many brand campaigns, as well as having launched his own capsule with the brand, PP.

What charity work has Pogba taken part in?

Pogba’s philanthropic efforts don’t go unnoticed, as the Frenchman is regularly seen engaging in charity work off the pitch.

On his 25th birthday, Pogba aimed to raise £25,000 for the Save the Children charity by posting a donation link on his various social media accounts.

While at Juventus, it was reported that he donated £100,000 to the International Red Cross.

In 2016, Pogba and fellow Adidas athlete Mesut Ozil took part in BigShoe11 campaign, where they paid for the surgeries of 11 Tanzanian children.

He has also been very involved with charity work at Manchester United, as he has helped bolster the club’s foundation by working alongside them during various charity events.

It doesn’t stop their for Pogba. The Frenchman launched his own foundation in 2017 called The Pogba Foundation, with a mission “to make the world better and inspire others to do the same.”

News Now - Sport News