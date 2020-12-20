Lionel Messi made footballing history during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Valencia this weekend.

In what has been a tough season so far for the Blaugrana and their star man, they were forced to settle for a point at Camp Nou with Adama Diakhaby and Maxi Gomez scoring for the visitors.

Ronald Araújo found the net for Barcelona, too, but it was a strike from Messi in first-half stoppage time that spread like wildfire across social media for equalising a quite remarkable record.

Messi equals Pele record

Messi's strike in Catalonia proved to be his 643rd in the colours of Barcelona, which drew him level with the legendary Pele for the most goals scored at a single club in football history.

Pele reached the same figure during his iconic collaboration with Brazilian giants Santos and it's taken almost half a century for somebody to match his incredible achievement.

And barring a January departure or serious injury, it seems inevitable that Messi will pull clear of Pele's tally and leave a new total for future generations to chase.

Astonishing record

We'll just have to see how hellbent Messi is on leaving Barcelona compared to the summer to see whether his new benchmark will be clear by only a few strikes or fully surpasses 700.

And while we're pretty safe in concluding that nobody in the contemporary game will be able to overthrow Messi, that doesn't mean we can't look at the rungs a potential challenger would have to climb.

As a result, using statistics gathered by talkSPORT, we can bring to you the top 11 footballers in history with the most goals for a single club with Cristiano Ronaldo even joining his eternal rival.

Most goals for one club

Check out the full list down below to see how some of the game's greatest ever goalscorers shape up:

11. Dixie Dean (Everton) - 383 goals

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 450 goals

9. Jimmy McGrory (Celtic) - 468 goals

8. Eusebio (Benfica) - 473 goals

7. Uwe Seeler (Hamburg) - 507 goals

6. Jimmy Jones (Glenavon) - 517 goals

5. Gerd Muller (Bayern Munich) - 525 goals

4. Josef Bican (Slavia Prague) - 534 goals

3. Fernando Peyroteo (Sporting Lisbon) - 544 goals

=1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 643 goals

=1. Pele (Santos) - 643 goals

Pele and Messi miles clear

Wow. We don't know what's more impressive: the fact Pele and Messi both managed to score more than 600 goals for one club or the fact they almost have a 100-goal lead on Peyroteo in third place.

A special shoutout is also due for Ronaldo because his placement in the top 10 is pretty outrageous when you consider the amount of time he also spent with Manchester United and Juventus.

But regardless of where players place on the list, having scored more than 350 clubs for a single club is mind-blowing alone and enough to make them legends forever at that particular outfit.

And even if Messi does indeed leave Barca under controversial circumstances, the Catalans will always be indebted to him for a goal-scoring record that could endure in the history books for decades.

