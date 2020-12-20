Everyone was looking forward to Manchester United vs Leeds United.

An old rivalry that we haven't seen in the Premier League for more than a decade. Despite there being no fans at Old Trafford, it was always going to be a blockbuster.

But what we probably didn't expect is United to be 2-0 ahead inside three minutes.

And we certainly didn't expect both goals to have come from Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder put United 1-0 ahead after 67 seconds as he fired home brilliantly from Bruno Fernandes' pass.

He was then put through by Anthony Martial and finished cooly to doubled United's lead.

Incredible!

Earlier this week, ahead of the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United, McTominay defended the fact United sometimes need a 'kick up the bum.'

“The [away] record’s brilliant. As I say, we’ve spoke about it as a group. We can’t keep falling behind in games and as you see in Leipzig [a 3-2 Champions League defeat], you can just give yourself too much to do. That was something we have to forget about quickly," he said.

“That’s the good thing about football, it moves on so quickly, but you can still tell that everyone is wanting to get back to that stage where we need to prove we should be really competing this year. We know that and we’ve had multiple chats as a group.

“We have been playing well and people might think because you go a goal down, you’re not playing well.

“We’ve started some games poorly, but some we’ve started really well and still gone a goal down. Don’t take it as if you go 1-0 down, you’re playing badly. I feel like people jump to that conclusion straightaway.

“As I say, [at] Everton we controlled the whole game, from minute one to minute 90, but people see you’ve gone a goal down so they think you’re playing badly. As long as we know as a group what we’re doing well and when we need a kick up the bum, we’re on the right track.”

