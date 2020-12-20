Leeds United fans have been waiting 16 years to face Manchester United - their bitter rivals.

However, after just three minutes, they were wishing they had waited a little bit longer.

Of all players, Scott McTominay scored twice inside three minutes to give United a dream start.

And it was effectively game over when Bruno Fernandes fired United 3-0 ahead after just 20 minutes.

If it wasn't over then, it surely was 17 minutes later when Victor Lindelof made it 4-0 from a corner just before half time.

What on earth is going on at Old Trafford?

However, Leeds did grab a goal back just before half time as Liam Cooper scored before the break.

Game on?

You never know with Leeds...

On Wednesday, they were involved in a 5-2 victory over Newcastle. They also suffered back-to-back 4-1 defeats to Leicester and Crystal Palace earlier this season.

Before taking his Leeds side to Man Utd, Marcelo Bielsa insisted he would attack the Red Devils away from home.

"When the two teams both want to sit back and play on the counter-attack, there is no game," said Bielsa earlier this week.

"To play on the counter-attack, two things are essential – the team you are facing plays high up the pitch, and loses the ball when they are trying to make the play. But if the two sides do the same thing, they cancel each other out.

"We're going to try and use our resources and hope they are enough to deal with United's counter-attacks and threat from set-pieces, without changing our style.

"There's a safe way of doing this, with us playing in our own half so there is no chance for them to counter-attack. But we're not prepared to do that.

"We're prepared to avoid their counter-attacks, using a much riskier approach while we try to play our own game.

"For me, it's about the way you win. Perhaps others will tell me that the result is the most important thing and it doesn't matter how. But that is just another point of view."

The gameplan hasn't gone too well, has it?

