Manchester United thrashed Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford during an incredible match between the two rivals.

It had been 16 years since the pair had faced each other in the Premier League and Leeds will be hoping it'll be another 16 years before they do so again.

United were 2-0 ahead inside three minutes thanks to a Scott McTominay brace.

After 20 minutes, Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0.

Before half-time, Victor Lindelof looked to have killed off the match as he made it four. However, there was still time for Liam Cooper to pull a goal back for the away side.

The scoring didn't stop in the second half - although we did have to wait 20 minute to see the first goal.

It came from Daniel James, who picked up McTominay's pass to fire past Illan Meslier.

The Red Devils were then awarded their obligatory penalty as Anthony Martial was fouled and Fernandes made it 6-1.

But Leeds weren't finished and Stuart Dallas pulled another back to make it 6-2.

And that was that.

An incredible match and a tremendous victory for United.

The win lifts them up to third in the table - just one point behind Leicester who beat Tottenham earlier in the day.

They're also just five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Next up for United is a trip to face Everton in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday in their final match before Christmas.

They then travel to Leicester on Boxing Day knowing a victory would lift them up to second.

Are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side title challengers? Based on that display, it's tough to rule them out.

