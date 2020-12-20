We all knew that Manchester United vs Leeds United was going to be fun but we didn't know it was going to be THAT fun, did we?

Leeds had been waiting 16 years to take on their bitter rivals in the Premier League but found themselves 4-0 down after just 37 minutes.

A Scott McTominay brace inside three minutes set the tone for the entire match.

Bruno Fernandes added a third after just 20 minutes.

And when Victor Lindelof put Man Utd 4-0 ahead before half-time, it was game over.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side did pull a goal back before the break through Liam Cooper.

The second half was almost calm in comparison.

Well, not exactly.

Man Utd attacked, Leeds United attacked and it eventually finished 6-2 with Daniel James and Fernandes notching for the home side and Stuart Dallas ending the scoring.

Phew.

It was the second crazy scoreline in this Premier League weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool went to Selhurst Park and thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0.

Imagine putting a £2 double on those two scoreline.

Well, one crazy punter doesn’t have to imagine because they did just that.

A bet slip is going viral on social media that shows one fan placed £2 on Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace 7-0 and Man Utd to beat Leeds 6-2. The odds? 20,3000/1.

The bet returned an eye-watering £40,602.

But here’s the catch.

It appears the punter couldn’t hold out until full-time and cashed out when Manchester United were winning 4-1 for £2,279.56.

I bet he doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Winning £2,279.56 off a £2 bet is absolutely mental.

But if he had held out until full-time, he’d have pocketed a ridiculous £40,602.

Unbelievable.

