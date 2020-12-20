The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE at Survivor Series in November, seven months after wrestling his final match against AJ Styles.

At WrestleMania 36, the pair went toe-to-toe in a cinematic 'Boneyard Match' which ended with The Phenom riding off into the distance on his iconic motorcycle - signifying an end to his in-ring career.

While 'confirmation' of his retirement only came recently, many fans still aren't sure The Undertaker is done for good - he's made no secret of the fact he'd return should Vince McMahon need him.

But as it stands, Styles is the last star to share the ring with The Deadman and that's something he's been discussing recently.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, The Phenomenal One revealed what he and Undertaker talked about when they phoned each other one month after their iconic Boneyard Match.

"I literally called him a month after WrestleMania and said 'I need to know if you’re done'," Styles said.

"Well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid I’d talk him into one more [laughs].

"We talked, but [his retirement] was right. He did it the right way, he did it on his own terms. He didn’t have to do it because of an injury or something else.

He’s the one that said you know what, I’m OK with leaving it right here.

"There’s something to be said about something like that because injuries plague this business and you never know how long you’re going to be able to hold out.

"Good for him that he was able to call his own shot."

Just imagine if AJ had been able to talk The Undertaker into one more match. It certainly wouldn't have been out of the question, given that WWE made reference to the Boneyard Match at Money in the Bank.

But, as much as Styles would like it, it seems The Phenom is done... for now.

